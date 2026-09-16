WCPL To Hold Fountain City Fandemonium 2026

The Williams County Public Library will host its annual Fountain City Fandemonium on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Bryan Main Library.

More than just a comic convention, Fountain City Fandemonium is an event where icons collide, fandoms unite and pop culture reigns supreme.

Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fandemonium is open to all ages, with a little something for everyone to enjoy.

There will be vendors, balloon art, food trucks and door prizes. Guests can take photos with Optimus Prime and meet special guests, pro cosplayers and many local artists and authors.

Costumes are encouraged, as there will be a costume contest at 2 p.m. Sign-up is required to take part in the contest.

Fountain City Fandemonium is free to attend. The Bryan Main Library is located at 107 E. High St., Bryan. To learn more, visit fcfandemonium.com.