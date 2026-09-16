LETTER TO THE EDITOR: My Father’s GOP Is Gone

Dear editor:

My father’s GOP is gone. Back in the 1960s when I first voted, I voted conservative… the GOP. My father and grandfather were Republicans, conservative, compassionate Christians.

The leaders they supported were about small government, balancing the budget and honoring Christian values by supporting a safety net for those less fortunate.

Today’s leaders in the Republican Party have different priorities. It is about money and power. In the 1960s the top tax rate for rich folks was 70 percent. Today it is 37 percent.

For businesses in the 1960s the tax rate was over 50 percent. Now it is 21 percent. And the economy in the ‘60s did just fine.

My dad was able to buy a house, raise three kids and put me through college on just his one blue-collar job. Who can do that these days?

When (Republican) President Nixon broke the law with Watergate, the Republican leaders all stood tall and showed integrity. Those days are over.

Our leader buys stock in companies days before a government contract is announced with that company… crickets. Our leader says “affordability” is a hoax… crickets.

The 1973 War Powers Act requires the President to officially notify Congress of hostilities he initiates within 48 hours and cease them within 60 days if Congress does not authorize continuation. So, on Iran, where are our leaders? Crickets.

My principles and beliefs have not changed. So for all the reasons I have listed above, I will be voting Democrat in November.

Stephen Seagrave

Delta