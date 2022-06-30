Bryan Lions Club Welcomes New President For 2022-2023

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) On June 28th the Bryan Lions Club inducted Benjamin Murray as President for 2022-2023.

Murray, a Bryan resident, first joined the Bryan Lions Club in February 2016 after he successfully fundraised $15,000 for eSight a technology that gives individuals who are legally blind or visually impaired 20/20 vision.

Legally blind since birth, Benjamin suffers from Optic Nerve Atrophy a condition that affects the Optic Nerves to not fully develop causing legal blindness

Benjamin is employed at PeopleWorks in rural Bryan and works part-time for WBNO-WQCT as a board operator doing Cleveland Guardians broadcasts, high school sports and remote broadcasts.

“I am looking forward to my term as President”, he said. “The community has been incredible and I want to give back to the Lions Club because they were instrumental in helping me raise the money needed for my first eSight.”

“The technology is a gift from God and the more people are made aware of the technology the more people will feel like there is hope”, he added.

“The Lions Club has been truly amazing in guiding me to this point of me becoming president and I couldn’t have made it without the kindness and support of my Lions Club members, my family, and the community”

Murray’s term as president is effective July 1st.