Pike-Delta-York Local School District Seeks Applicants For Board Of Education

(PRESS RELEASE) The Pike-Delta-York Local School District Board of Education seeks applicants to fill an unoccupied seat on the school board.

The new board member will be appointed in July 2022 and serve until December 31, 2023.

The ideal board of education candidate would perform statutory and discretionary board duties and establish policies that support the planning, delivery, and advancement of quality educational programs.

These duties include:

1. Keeping students as the focus of the district and providing educational opportunities for all students

2. Overseeing the annual budget, including adopting operating and capital budgets that enable the school district to carry out board directives; monitoring fiscal management to help ensure the judicious use of district resources

3. Appointing a school superintendent and CFO/treasurer and empowering the superintendent and treasurer to manage the district’s daily operations

4. Facilitating collaborative partnerships that promote strong public support for inclusive planning processes and effective interactions among stakeholders with divergent points of view

5. Exemplifying professionalism and fostering goodwill to enhance the district’s public image. According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years old, a district resident, and a registered voter.

All applicants are required to submit the following documents:

1. A notice of their interest, in writing, to the superintendent

2. A completed Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) application found on the district website.

Notice of interest and completed application are due to Dr. Ted Haselman by July 8, 2022.

Please return documents to the office of the Board of Education, 504 Fernwood St., Delta, Ohio or email materials to thaselman@pdys.org. The Board shall consider all qualified applicants.