Bryan Main Library To Hold “Letters To Santa’s Library”

The Bryan Main Library is so excited to offer the “Letters to Santa’s Library” program this year! Williams County children, of all ages, are invited to write a letter addressed to Santa’s Library, to receive a FREE BOOK in return!

Letters should include name, age, and address, to which a book will be sent to, along with your child’s favorite type of book. Send letters to Santa’s Library, 107 E. High St. Bryan, OH 43506, or drop off at Santa’s Mailbox, which is located inside the Bryan Main Library, during open hours. Letters can be sent or dropped off starting December 1st through the 17th. To learn more, please call the Bryan Main Library at 833-633-7323.