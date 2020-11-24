Fulton County Senior Center Provides Update For Week Of November 30th

November 23, (WAUSEON, OH) The Fulton County Senior Center will deliver home meals for the week of November 30th on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 only. Drive=thru meals for the week of November 30th are canceled. All home deliveries will receive 5 meals.

The Fulton County Commissioners announced on November 23rd the closing of the Fulton County Senior Center. The closing will continue to remain in effect for the week of November 30th due to the amount of staff in quarantine.

The Fulton County Senior Center Facebook page can be found at @fultoncountyseniorcenteroh and https://www.fultoncountyoh.com/1353/Senior-Center.