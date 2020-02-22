Bryan Man Charged With Breaking & Entering At Goebel Wrecking

On February 21st, 2020, at 1:30 PM, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to an active Breaking and Entering complaint at Goebel Wrecking, 18404 SR-34, Bryan.

It was reported a male subject, later identified as Eugene A. Terrell (AGE: 49), was stealing automotive parts from the business. While deputies responded, Mr. Terrell fled the scene on foot. He was eventually located on SR-34 near CR-18, where he was taken into custody.

Mr. Terrell was charged with Breaking and Entering and Criminal Tools, both 5th degree felonies. Mr. Terrell was incarcerated at CCNO.

The incident remains under investigation.