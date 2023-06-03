Bryan Man Found Dead In Jail Cell Following Recapture After Escaping

Previously escaped inmate Dakota J. Embry of Bryan has reportedly died in his cell. A press release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office stated that on June 2, 2023, at approximately 10:34 p.m., the Wood County Jail Deputies found inmate Embry, Dakota J. 24 years old, unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies started CPR and continued CPR until paramedics arrived. The inmate was pronounced deceased by EMS.

There are no signs of foul play. Embry was booked into the jail on June 2 at 5:10 p.m. on charges of Escape. He was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s office for further investigation.

On June 1st around 8:30 p.m., Embry along with Justin Firman escaped from the Northwest Community Center in Bowling Green. The inmates were captured in Fostoria on Friday afternoon.

Embry was convicted for the possession of a fentanyl type compound in the Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was also charged with breaking and entering.