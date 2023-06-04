Catherine Emmons (1920-2023)

Tiny but mighty, Catherine (Kate) Emmons was a force to be reckoned with. She was a firecracker, born on the 4th of July 1920 on a farm west of Fayette.

One of five siblings, she was dedicated to family. She also loved sports, and was the captain of her high school team in West Unity.

Kate filled many roles throughout her life. She was a mother of 6, a beloved family member, a teacher, a wartime plane spotter, a failed skier, a singer and lover of music, a world traveler.

At the age of 44, she enrolled in Bowling Green State University, earning her degree in Elementary Education while working and parenting.

She needed energy, patience, intelligence, a stubborn streak and a well-developed sense of humor. She had all that, and a kind heart to boot.

She also had a thirst for adventure. Kate loved to travel and learn new things. At the age of 95, she rode in a hot air balloon, and gleefully asked if she could go farther, go higher: she had always wanted to be an astronaut!

She was a thinker, a humanist, an avid reader, and in her quiet and understated way, a strong individual. Above all, Catherine was the best of us.

Kate died on June 2nd at the age of 102. She is survived by a motley crew of kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless admirers.

Hers was a life well and truly lived.

All services will be private. Interment will be in the West Franklin Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.