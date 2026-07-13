Bryan Man Killed In Center Township Pedestrian Crash On U.S. 6

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 12, 2026, at approximately 10:47 p.m. on U.S. 6 between County Road 9 and County Road 10 in Center Township, Williams County.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2012 Kenworth commercial semi-tractor trailer, operated by Jason Yoder, age 46, of Hicksville, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6. Michael North, age 73, of Bryan, was a pedestrian on U.S. 6 and was struck by the semi-tractor trailer.

Mr. North was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Yoder reported no injuries.

The roadway was closed and traffic was detoured for approximately two hours during the investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Williams County Sheriff’s Department, Williams County EMS, Williams County Coroner’s Office, Bryan Fire Department and John’s Towing & Repair Service.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Press Release

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