Randall R. “Randy” Leininger (1952 – 2026)

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(1970 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Randall R. “Randy” Leininger, age 74 years, of Pettisville, passed away Friday morning, July 10, 2026, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born January 29, 1952, in Wauseon, the son of Galen and Alta (Burkholder) Leininger.

A 1970 graduate of Wauseon High School, he then married Pamela Snow on June 27, 1975, and she survives.

Randy worked at Haas Door for 18 years before retiring in 2018. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians/Guardians, Ohio State Buckeyes, fishing and, most of all, his grandkids’ sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pamela; two sons, Nicholas (Ruby) Leininger of Fayette and Matthew (Amanda) Leininger of North Olmsted; seven grandchildren, Emma, Caden, Mason, Kiptyn, Vivian, Crew, and Lawson; and two brothers, Allen (Nancy) Leininger and Jeff Leininger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jacob; and brothers, Bob, Michael, and Leslie Leininger.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Archbold. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 to 10:30 a.m. before the funeral on Wednesday. Interment will follow in the North Pettisville Cemetery.

Family suggests that memorials be given to the American Diabetes Association or Fayette Church of the Nazarene. www.ShortFuneralHome.com