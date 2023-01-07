Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County

(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County.

A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner age 50 of Bryan, Ohio, was traveling westbound on US24.

The tractor trailer traveled off the north side of the roadway into a ditch striking a speed limit sign.

Kenneth Risner was transported by EMS to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. Mr. Risner was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

At this time safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Providence Township Fire and EMS along with Lucas County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.