Barbara Johnston (1931-2023)

Barbara E. Johnston passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born May 3, 1931, in Fayette, OH, the daughter of James and Cora (Whitmore) D’Lameter.

On September 6, 1953, in Fayette, she married the love of her life, Wallace F. Johnston, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Kathleen (Brad) Kebschull, of Wauseon; Dawn (Charlie) Pontious, of Wauseon; and Laurie (the late Kevin Hall) of Morenci, MI; and her daughter-in-law Cindy Johnston, of Lyons; 8 grandchildren, Kristina (Lewis) Grant, Matthew Johnston, Brent (Sarah) Kebschull, Marissa (Aaron) Schmidt, Katherine (Luke) Hutchinson, Jediah (Kristin) Hall, Jade Pontious and Cody Pontious. She was blessed with 15 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly as well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friend Carol Pfund.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; parents; son, Jeffery W. Johnston; siblings, Wayne, Grace, Robert, Dorothy, Earl and Marvel.

Barbara was a longtime member of Fayette and Weston United Methodist Churches. She was a faithful follower of Jesus and emulated that in all aspects of her life.

In her earlier days, as a homemaker, she and Wallace enjoyed raising their children on their egg ranch.

For fun the family all enjoyed spending summers together at Coldwater Lake and winters snowmobiling in Frederic, MI.

Barb and Wally enjoyed one another’s company while dancing and going to car shows in their 1955 Studebaker President.

Per Barbara’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Fayette United Methodist Church, at 2:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will follow the memorial service at the Morenci Eagles. Inurnment will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM, in Butler Cemetery in Wauseon.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Cancer research or Diabetes research.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is assisting with arrangements.