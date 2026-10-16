Bryan Man Wins Statehouse Flag At Williams County Fair

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FAIR DRAWING … The Williams County Township Association held a drawing at the Williams County Fair to give away an American flag that was flown over the statehouse. The flag was donated by state Rep. James Hoops. Winner of the flag was Mark Jacoby of Bryan, Ohio. When asked about signing up for the drawing, Jacoby said he always stops by the township booth to gather information on current township officials and decided to enter the drawing. He worked in the county for 35 years as a technician for the Natural Resources Conservation Service and is now retired. He likes to attend the Williams County Fair to support his four grandchildren’s 4-H projects. When told of the win, his granddaughter said she would mount the flag on his front porch so it could fly proudly as it did over the statehouse. Pictured presenting the flag to Jacoby is Michael Elser, vice chairman of the Williams County Township Association.