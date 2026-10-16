Evergreen FFA Trapshoot Team Goes Back-To-Back County Champs

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
REPEAT CHAMPS … On Oct. 13, eight Evergreen FFA members competed at the FFA Trapshoot Contest at Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club near Wauseon, Ohio. This year’s team members included Molly Elvey, Levi Emmons, Charlie Entenmann, Eli Leininger, Dylan Marvin, Martin Patek, Kellen Schmidt and Aiden Vollmar. The team placed first at the contest, making them the back-to-back county champions. The team has been practicing at the sportsmen’s club for the last four weeks in preparation for the county contest. Evergreen FFA would like to thank coaches Jeff Herr and Paul Elvey for taking their time to coach the team, along with the Evergreen FFA Alumni for supporting members with the cost of the contest.