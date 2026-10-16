FOUR COUNTY CAREER CENTER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Ends Business & Financial Services Program

On Oct. 15, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held its regular board meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center. Summer work experience presentations were given by Chris Zacharias, Brad Strickland and Kelli Alspaugh. The policy committee met after the meeting adjourned.

As part of the treasurer’s report, the board approved:

-September board meeting minutes.

-Financial statements and investments for October as presented.

-Appropriation modifications for October.

As part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-Change in the effective date of Christine Short’s resignation.

-Instructors for the Agriculture Education Fifth Quarter Grant Program.

-2026-27 certified, internal and classified substitutes.

-Movement on the certified staff salary scale for Julia Rausch.

-Donations from Milwaukee Tools, Klein Tools, Rack-a-tiers and Fluke.

-Work project for Napoleon CBI with the Henry County Christmas Cheer program.

The board also approved:

-Discontinuation of the Business and Financial Services Program.

-Special Education Model Policy and Procedures.

The next regular board meeting will be Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Room A101A at Four County Career Center. The Finance Committee will meet after the November meeting adjourns.