Bryan, Ohio Man Injured in Jimmerson Lake Boating Accident

A boating incident on June 27 at Jimmerson Lake led to the injury of a Northwest Ohio Ohio man.

Dr. Randy Peters, a 56-year-old resident of Bryan, Ohio, was maneuvering a hydrofoil in the vicinity of the Nevada Mills area of Jimmerson Lake when he lost his balance and tumbled into the water. His fall resulted in contact with the vehicle’s propeller, causing a significant injury to his hand.

Law enforcement officers were summoned to the location at 7:08 p.m.

Following the accident, Peters was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where he is reported to be in stable condition despite sustaining a serious hand injury.

The Indiana Conservation Officers are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

They emphasize the importance of wearing life jackets while engaging in water activities, and encourage individuals to seek further information regarding boating education and safety at on.IN.gov/boatered.