Bryan PD & Sarah’s Friends Partner To Create Forensic Interview Room For Child Victims

FORENSIC INTERVIEW ROOM FOR CHILDREN … Will feature comfortable furnishings, toys, and other things to make a child victim feel at ease when sharing their experience as shown in this example photo. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARAH’S FRIENDS)
By: Amy Wendt
Collaboration between the Bryan Police Department and Sarah's Friends has led to the future development of a forensic interview room.
The forensic interview room is a much-needed space that will provide comfort and safety to children who are victims of abuse or witnesses to violent crimes.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.