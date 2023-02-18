Saturday, February 18
News

Bryan PD & Sarah’s Friends Partner To Create Forensic Interview Room For Child Victims

FORENSIC INTERVIEW ROOM FOR CHILDREN … Will feature comfortable furnishings, toys, and other things to make a child victim feel at ease when sharing their experience as shown in this example photo. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARAH’S FRIENDS)

By: Amy Wendt

Collaboration between the Bryan Police Department and Sarah's Friends has led to the future development of a forensic interview room.

The forensic interview room is a much-needed space that will provide comfort and safety to children who are victims of abuse or witnesses to violent crimes.

