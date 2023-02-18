Hilltop Holds 2023 Science Fair

HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE FAIR WINNERS … Front row (L to R): Madi Routt, Julia Rodriguez, Annika Wright, Abby Austin, Aiden Funkhouser, Raace Haynes - Middle row (L to R): Olivia Rossman, Makensie Kerr, Kenzie Weber, Ingrid Hoffman, Maggie Wheeler - Back row (L to R): Colby Tyler, James Bell, Shealyn Brown, Ranie Roesch.

By: Amy Wendt

On Saturday, February 11, the Millcreek-West Unity Science Fair was held in the Auxilary gym at Hilltop School, featuring a variety of impressive science projects created by local students.

Among the talented participants, junior high student Aaden Judy stood out and was awarded the prestigious 2023 Sumner Award, which was sponsored by the Lions Club, for the top junior high project.