Bryan Police Officers Honored With Prestigious Flightner Scholarships

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CONTINUING EDUCATION … Congratulations to the City of Bryan, Ohio, Police Department, Detective Justin Coffman, and Captain Jamie Mendez on receiving the Robert F. Flightner Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship. This annual scholarship assists the training and education of law enforcement officers in Williams County. Pictured from left to right are Detective Coffman, Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship Committee member Dottie Hallett, Captain Mendez, and City of Bryan, Ohio, Police Department Chief Gregory Ruskey. Detective Coffman, who was awarded a $500 scholarship, will use the funds to attend a Cyber Crime First Responder course designed to help officers more effectively investigate crimes involving various types of digital evidence. By completing this training in the upcoming months, Detective Coffman will be qualified to teach the Digital Evidence class at the Police Academy. It will also contribute to his required hours for the State of Ohio’s Master Criminal Investigator Certification. Captain Mendez received a $1,000 scholarship and will use the money to attend the State of Ohio Basic Academy Driving Instructor course. After completing this program, he will use his knowledge to teach the Driving Unit in the Peace Officer Basic Training curriculum. He will also instruct students in this class at the Northwest Community College Police Academy and help with the Bryan Police Department and other agencies with updated techniques. Congratulations again to both Detective Coffman and Captain Mendez. We wish them good luck in their future endeavors.