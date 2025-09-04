Abbott Tool Inc. Donates Milling Machine To Four County Career Center

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DONATION … Precision Machining & Robotics students stand with Instructor Matt Scarberry (far left) and Mr. Tony McCord (second from left), Supervisor of the program, beside the newly donated Track K3 Milling Machine from Abbott Tool Inc. of Toledo. The donation—including a box of tooling—totals approximately $12,000.

PRESS RELEASE – Four County Career Center’s Precision Machining & Robotics Lab has received a significant equipment donation from Abbott Tool Inc. of Toledo, Ohio: a Track K3 Milling Machine, along with a box of tooling to support its operation. The total estimated value of the donation is approximately $12,000.

“This contribution will immediately enhance our students’ hands-on training and strengthen their readiness for in-demand manufacturing careers,” said Mr. Matt Scarberry, Instructor. “We cannot thank Abbott Tool enough for this generous donation.”

The Track K3 Milling Machine will be used by juniors and seniors to build foundational and advanced machining skills, complementing the lab’s curriculum in precision measurement, setup, and safe operation.

The additional tooling expands the range of instructional projects students can complete, helping them transition more seamlessly into internships, apprenticeships, and entry-level roles.

Four County Career Center extends its appreciation to Abbott Tool Inc. for investing in local workforce development and supporting the next generation of skilled machinists and technicians.