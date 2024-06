(PRESS RELEASE) – Peighton Sue Bagley is a missing juvenile that was last seen at 3:00 AM on 06-22-2024. Peighton now has dark blue hair that is almost black and blue eyes. She is 5’01” and 100lbs. If you know any information regarding Peighton’s location please call the Bryan Police Department 419-633-6050

UPDATE – Bryan Police via social media have indicated she has been found safe. 6/23/24 @ 7:46 p.m.