Devin Shiels & Steve Kester Top The Field In Double Late Model Features At Oakshade Raceway

Devin Shiels

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH – Devin Shiels and Steve Kester each earned their second DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature wins of the season on a warm Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway.

Shiels picked up the Oakshade/Attica Late Model Series feature win and Kester won the make-up feature from June 8.

It was Chris Keller that started on the pole and led the first nine laps of the Oakshade/Attica Late Model feature. With Colin Shipley close behind, Keller caught some back runners at the tail of the field.

While trying to duck under the 42 car of Bob Mayer, the two drivers made slight contact that sent Keller bouncing hard off an infield tire which ended his night.

That turned the lead over to Colin Shipley with Carter Murday second and Rusty Schlenk third. Just after the ensuing restart, Schlenk bounced off the backstretch wall and fell back through the field.

Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels closed up on Shipley to challenge for the lead on lap 18 of the 25-lap feature. The two drivers battled for several laps before Shiels finally got by with two laps to go.

He went on to pick up his second feature win of the season. Shipley finished second with Carter Murday, Rusty Smith and Jake Rendel the rest of the top five finishers.

Later in the night, the make-up feature from June 8 took to the track with Steve Kester, from Holland, Ohio, starting on the pole.

Kester drove into the first set of corners at the drop of the initial green flag and spun causing a bit of a pile up that resulted in a complete restart.

Drivers in the late model class at Oakshade retain their original starting positions on complete restarts if they can continue. So, Kester was able to get a second chance that he definitely took advantage of.

He would lead from flag to flag to earn his second feature win of the season. Rusty Schlenk put the pressure on Kester for the lead late in the race but settled for a second-place finish.

Dusty Moore ended up third followed by Jake Rendel and Carter Murday who started 12th. Devin Shiels, who won the earlier feature, pulled to the infield on the first lap with a broken driveshaft.

After an early incident in the DCR Graphics Sportsman feature involving Karl Spoores and Brian Retcher, Ian Palmer took off into the lead. Kolin Schilt was able to pressure Palmer for the lead late in the 20-lap main event.

Schilt got by Palmer on the outside for the lead on lap 16, but the Britton, Michigan, driver navigated lapped traffic a little better and regained the lead with two laps to go to beat Schilt to the checkered flag.

Ryan Davis started deep in the field and gained eight positions to finish third with last week’s feature winner, Donnie Ringman, ending up fourth. Mike Jessen started on the pole and finished fifth.

Dylan Burt got the advantage over Jeff Foks Jr. for the lead at the start of the Dominator Super Stock A Main. Foks would bring out the yellow on lap three after spinning in turn two and giving up second place.

Burt, from Toledo, Ohio, would go on to lead the entire distance and earn his second A Main win of the year. Chane Stuckey challenged Jarrett Rendel for second late in the race, but Rendel would fend him off and finish second. Jake Rendel would come home fourth and Adam Noonan rounded out the top five finishers.

Steve Kester

Adrian, Michigan’s Jason Deshler topped the Compact competition for the second week in a row with another Compact A Main feature win.

Ron Sagers from Cincinnati, Ohio, finished second with Jack Bailey, Gavin Stambaugh and polesitter Ken Wells the rest of the top five finishers.

The final event of the night was an eventful Compact B Main. Devin Goodman led most of the caution-filled race, but Mark Prather from Toledo, Ohio, marched his way through the field and took the lead with one lap to go.

He would go on to take the checkered flag after a late caution set up a one lap race to the finish. Goodman finished second. Devin Harper, Wesley Belkofer and Peyton Hovis were the rest of the top five.

This weekend Oakshade Raceway will host a full racing program of DIRTcar UMP Late Models, DCR Graphics Sportsman, Dominator Super Stocks and Compacts.

Also on the bill will be make-up features for the Dominator Super Stocks from June 8. Gates open at 4pm with hot laps/qualifying at 6pm and racing at 7:30pm.

Adult general admission is just $15, ages 6-11 are $5 and kids 5 and under are FREE! Pit passes are $25.