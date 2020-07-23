Bryan Police Seeking Information Regarding Robbery At Rite Aid Pharmacy

The Bryan Police Department is asking for help identifying this male subject who is related to a robbery that happened this morning at approximately 9:30am at the Rite Aid pharmacy on W. High St.

He is described as a white male in his 40s, medium build, short hair, plain black bandanna on his face, gray t-shirt and jeans. He asked for an undisclosed amount of money but didn’t show a weapon. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 419-633-6050.

–INFORMATION PROVIDED BY BRYAN PD