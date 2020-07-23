Michigan Man Dies In Semi Crash On US 24 In Defiance

Defiance – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 23, 2020 at approximately 11:20 a.m. The crash happened on US 24, near milepost 28, in the city of Defiance.

A 2020 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by Darrell R. Deering, age 56, of St. Johns, Michigan, was traveling westbound on US 24. Mr. Deering traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed the median, continued across the eastbound lanes of US 24, and drove off the south side of the roadway.

Mr. Deering’s vehicle then struck the ditch, a support tower for power lines, a fence, and overturned into a field. Mr. Deering who was wearing his safety belt, was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Defiance City Police Department, Defiance City Fire Department, Defiance County Coroner’s Office, Toledo Edison, and John’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

