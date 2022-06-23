Bryan Rotarian Diana Savage To Serve As District 6600 Governor

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) BRYAN, OHIO — Rotarian Diana Savage will serve the 62 clubs in District 6600 as District Governor for a one-year term, beginning July 1, 2022.

Diana has been a Rotarian since 2008 in her hometown of Bryan, Ohio. Rotary District 6600 covers 62 clubs in northern Ohio from Avon Lake and west to the Indiana border.

During her time in the Bryan Rotary Club, Diana has served as President (2017), Annual Auction Chair, Foundation Chair, and board member.

Diana began serving in District 6600 as Assistant District Governor for Area 1 in 2018. She is a member of the prestigious Paul Harris Society through Rotary International.

Diana currently works as the Director of Business Development for Beilharz Architects, Inc., in Defiance, Ohio. Previously, she served 13 years as Superintendent of Bryan City Schools.

There are over 500 Rotary districts throughout the world with a range of between 45-65 clubs each. Each district is led by a governor who is assisted by other officers.

There are over 33,000 rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Rotary clubs are nonpolitical, non-religious and open to all cultures, races and creeds.

ROTARY 6600 DISTRICT GOVERNOR 2022-2023 INSTALLATION WEEKEND

Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, 2022

Friday events begin at 6:00 pm — Sauder Village, Founders Hall, Archbold, Ohio

Saturday events begin at 11:00 am — Bryan Recreation Park, Bryan, Ohio and conclude with a fireworks show.

Additionally, on July 1, 2022, Rotary International will begin a historic year. Jennifer Jones will lead Rotary International as its first female President.

ABOUT ROTARY INTERNATIONAL

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects — from literacy and peace to water and health. https://www.rotary.org