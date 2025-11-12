Bryan Rotary Hears From OGA President About Ohio’s Role In Energy

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NATURAL GAS TALK … The President on the Ohio Gas Association, Jimmy Stewart, spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. The OGA is the trade association of the natural gas distribution and transmission companies who operate in Ohio. Ohio Gas Company in Bryan is a founding member of the OGA. Stewart gave an update on the Natural Gas Industry. United States is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. The demand to generate electricity is increasing and using natural gas is the most economical way. It’s important to remember that Ohio is sitting on a natural resource, natural gas, and we produce far more than we use. Pictured above is Rotarian Cindy Reed and speaker Jimmy Stewart.