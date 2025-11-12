Kimberly Locke (1974 – 2025)

(Delta Resident)

Kimberly Locke, age 51, of Delta, passed away on November 12, 2025, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Kimberly spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Kimberly was born on August 3, 1974, in Toledo, to Kenneth and Luann (Hilton) Locke, Sr. Kimberly spent 32 years with her life partner, Steve Keller. Kimberly enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and traveling. Her biggest joy in life was being a Nana.

Kimberly is survived by her daughter, Amber Locke of Wauseon; daughter, Tabatha Keller of Wauseon; and daughter, Alycia Keller of Holland; grandchildren, Liam, Xavier, Steele, Aiden, MaleKai, Alaina, and Phoenix; life partner, Steve Keller; father, Kenneth Locke, Sr.; brother, Kenneth Locke, Jr of Wauseon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Luann, and brother, Bryan Locke.

Visitation for Kimberly will take place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, from 3pm to 6pm. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Locke family.