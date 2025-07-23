Bryan Rotary Hears Senior’s Plans For Youth Exchange In Taiwan

(PHOTO PROVIDED/ THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

STUDYING OVERSEAS … Oliver Proxmire, Bryan High School senior, spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club about his journey with the Rotary Youth Exchange Program. The program, sponsored by Rotary International, selects students to experience short-term or long-term opportunities to live and study abroad. There is training and group activities to prepare the students before they leave. Personal group, language immersion, adapting to new situations are some of the benefits of the program. Proxmire will be leaving in August for Taiwan where he will complete his final year of high school. He will be gone for ten months, and he will live with three different families. Alicia Shepard, Proxmire’s mother, said he has been working hard at learning the language and customs of Taiwan. Pictured is Rotarian Tom Conrad, Alicia Shepard, and Oliver Proxmire.