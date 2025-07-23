Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering Receives Grant From Montpelier Area Foundation

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

HOLIDAY EVENT … Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering, in its nineteenth year, received a $3,500 grant from the Montpelier Area Foundation. The event, which takes place on Saturday, November 22, in downtown Montpelier, Ohio, kicks off the holiday season with a craft and vendor show, parade, family activities, and more. The funds will be used to help expand and add even more festive things for attendees to enjoy. Pictured during the check presentation, left to right, are Montpelier Area Foundation President Kara Custar and Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering Acting Chair Michelle Kannel.