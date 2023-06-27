Bryan Senior Center Celebrates 20th Year Of Operation

By: Anna Wozniak

Members of the Bryan Senior Center gathered on Monday, June 26 to celebrate the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the center’s opening.

The celebration included a before-hand game of bingo, and Bryan Site Manager Shawn Clifton

welcomed attendees of honor, Bryan City Mayor Schlade and Williams County Department of Aging Executive Director Donna Sprow, before attendees began to eat a lovely meal.

Art by Frank Sanchez was on display, and conversations could be heard all around the room.

Congratulations on 20 years of caring for and connecting with Bryan area senior citizens.

