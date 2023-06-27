Tuesday, June 27
Bryan Senior Center Celebrates 20th Year Of Operation

(PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
RECOGNITION… In this photo are the longest attending members of the Bryan Senior Center, along with the attendees of honor. Left to right, back to front: Wayne and Joyce Weber (15 years); Bonnie Harrison (20 years); Henrietta Bowerman (17 years); Donna Sprow, Williams County Departing of Aging Executive Director; George Stockman (17 years); Tammy Peterson (15 years); Bryan City Mayor Carrie Schlade; Nancy Cassidy (18 years); Linda Mseis (20 years); and Shawn Clifton, Bryan Senior Center Site Manager.

By: Anna Wozniak
THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Members of the Bryan Senior Center gathered on Monday, June 26 to celebrate the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the center’s opening.

ART DISPLAY … This toothpick piece was one of many art pieces on display by Frank Sanchez.

The celebration included a before-hand game of bingo, and Bryan Site Manager Shawn Clifton

welcomed attendees of honor, Bryan City Mayor Schlade and Williams County Department of Aging Executive Director Donna Sprow, before attendees began to eat a lovely meal.

CELEBRATION … Congratulations and celebrations were had on Monday, June 26 to commemorate Bryan Senior Center’s 20 years of operation.

Art by Frank Sanchez was on display, and conversations could be heard all around the room.

Congratulations on 20 years of caring for and connecting with Bryan area senior citizens.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com

