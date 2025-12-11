Bryan Senior Mya Federspiel Enlists In Ohio Army National Guard, Earns Full College Scholarship

Bryan, Ohio — Mya Federspiel, a senior in the Law Enforcement lab at Four County Career Center (FCCC) and a proud Bryan Local Schools student, has taken a significant step in her future by officially enlisting in the Ohio Army National Guard.

On Thursday, Mya completed her enlistment at the Military Entrance Processing Station, committing to serve as a Combat Engineer with the National Guard unit based in Lima, Ohio.

Her service will include monthly weekend drills and two weeks of annual training, all while she pursues higher education.

Thanks to her enlistment, Mya has earned a full-ride scholarship covering 100% of tuition at any public university or trade school in Ohio. In addition, she will receive the Montgomery G.I. Bill ($493 per month) and the G.I. Bill Kicker ($350 per month) as long as she remains a student in good standing.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to Mya’s dedication and drive. Her commitment not only paves the way for her academic and professional future but also serves as an inspiration to her peers and the Bryan community.

Congratulations, Mya, on this outstanding milestone. The Village Reporter joins the local school districts and community members in celebrating your accomplishments and wishing you continued success.

