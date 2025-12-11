NSCC Recognizes Phi Theta Kappa & Alpha Delta Nu Inductees

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ALPHA DELTA NU … Dr. Melanie Hicks (ADN advisor), Mariah Schuller, Ashlee Lyons, Jessica Bockover, Jody Henshaw, Emily Keeran, Mykenzi Hartz.

PHI THETA KAPPA … Madisyn Felix, Hailie Hahn, Anna Meraz, Kara Flesher (PTK advisor).

PRESS RELEASE – The Fall Induction Ceremony for the Alpha Delta Nu (ADN) and Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honors Societies was held at Northwest State Community College (NSCC) on December 4, 2025.

The evening opened with an inspirational address from NSCC Associate Vice President for Academics, Dr. Jason Lafferty, followed by the member inductions.

The evening concluded with a small celebratory reception. The event welcomed approximately 50 guests, including inductees, family members, and NSCC Faculty and Administration.

ADN AND PTK DETAILS

In order to qualify for induction into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.

The mission of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society is to recognize the academic excellence of students in the study of Associate Degree Nursing.

The society encourages the pursuit of advance degrees in the profession of nursing as well as continuing education as a life-long professional responsibility.

To be eligible for induction into Phi Theta Kappa, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade point average after completing at least eighteen credit hours of college coursework. Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders. Established in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa has a presence on almost 1,300 community college campuses in 11 nations.

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) recognized Phi Theta Kappa as the official honor society for two-year colleges in 1929.

More than 3.8 million students have been inducted since 1918, with approximately 250,000 active members in the nation’s community colleges, making Phi Theta Kappa a true catalyst among members and colleges.

Alpha Delta Nu recipients: Jessica Bockover (Bryan), Mykenzi Hartz (Edgerton), Jody Henshaw (Bryan), Emily Keeran (Cloverdale), Ashlee Lyons (Pioneer), Mariah Schuller (Bryan).

Phi Theta Kappa inductees: Carlos Avina (Wauseon), Ryan Beier (Berkey), Brady Clark (Defiance), Hailey Engel (Ney), Madisyn Felix (Wauseon), Laura Fox (Defiance), Brandi Galbraith (Wauseon), Rose Greenlaw (Holgate), Hailie Hahn (Archbold), Kristi Leaders (Napoleon), Anna Meraz (Paulding), Danielle Shortt (Bryan), Caydence Shull (Antwerp), Julissa Solano (Holgate).

Please note that not all students were present at the ceremony for both groups.