Marie Campbell Brings Kruger National Park To Bryan Rotary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SHARING EXPERIENCES … The Bryan Rotary club was taken on a safari through photos and commentary by fellow Rotarian Marie Campbell. Campbell and her husband, Jim Watkins traveled to South Africa to the Kruger National Park and Selati Bush Camp for an African adventure. They observed the exceptional wildlife on day and night safaris, slept outside in tents at the Bush Camp, and saw rhino dehorning to protect them from poachers. They also were able to go on guided walks and took a helicopter ride. The Kruger Park in larger than the Netherlands and its mission is to protect and save animals. Pictured are Rotarians Jenny Horn, Marie Campbell.