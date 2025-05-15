Bryan Seniors Presented With Gotshall Excellence Award

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

GOTSHALL AWARD … Eight seniors received the Gotshall Excellence Award on Monday, May 5, at the Academic Booster Club (ABC) of Bryan City Schools’ awards night. Each student was presented with a $2,000 check from ABC courtesy of The Gotshall Family Donor Advised Fund held at the Bryan Area Foundation, after achieving the following in their four years at Bryan High School: 4 credits of English; 4 credits of math; 4 credits of science; 4 credits of social studies; 3 credits of a foreign language; 1 (credit of fine art; an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher; a composite ACT score of 27 or higher. The winners, pictured from left to right, who get to spend the money on anything they desire, are Julia Brightman, Dominic Malanga, Ayden Pawlinski, Kate Thormeier, Hannah Warner, and Macy Xie. Winners not pictured include Carter Dominique and Masen Welling. Congratulations to each of them, and many thanks to JoNell Gotshall for making this award possible!