Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant To Sauder Village

TECHNOLOGY IMPROVEMENTS … The Bryan Area Foundation awarded Sauder Village a $20,000 grant for technology in the new Carolyn Sauder Education Center, which has three flexible classrooms, offices, and preparation space. The money will help pay for Smart Boards, OWLS cameras, and audio equipment that will greatly expand their educational offerings beyond the Historic Village season, providing more accessibility to additional schools, youth groups, and adults in person and virtually year-round. The official grand opening of the Carolyn Sauder Education Center will be on Tuesday, June 10. Pictured during the check presentation are, left to right in the front row, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee chair Mark Miller, Sauder Village Visitor Experience and Evaluation Manager Sarah Rupp, Sauder Village Adult Education Manager Deb Ridgway, Sauder Village Education Coordinator Tammi Barr, Sauder Village Curator of Collections Tracie Evans, and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee member Cliff Oberlin. In the back row are Sauder Village Director of Historic Operations Sheri Friesner, Sauder Village Daily Manager Cathy Croninger, Sauder Village Collections Associate Lida Griser, and Sauder Village Collections Staff member Rebecca Landin.