Bryan Takes Down Lorain Clearview 42-12 For First Playoff Win Since 2013

ELUDING THE DEFENSE … Bryan receiver Jay Damron looks for the end zone after a first quarter catch. VIEW 681 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

BRYAN-Bryan got off to fast start with three first quarter touchdowns and rolled to a 42-12 over the Lorain Clearview Clippers in the first round of the Division IV Region 14 playoffs.

The Golden Bears struck first with just over two minutes gone by as Ethan Wasson threw a screen pass to Jay Damron who took it 20 yards for the touchdown. After Clearview had scored on a 56-yard touchdown pass, the Golden Bears quickly grabbed the momentum back as Caleb Kepler returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown to make it a 14-6 game.

Bryan added another score with 0:18 left in the first quarter as Korbin Shepard found the end zone on a 13-yard run around the right side to increase the Bryan lead to 21-6. The lone score by either team in the second quarter was the result of an impressive 12 play, 64-yard drive by Bryan ending with Wasson scoring on four-yard designed quarterback run at the 4:52 mark to make it 27-6

Following a three and out by Clearview, Bryan took the ball and went 51 yards in five plays with Wasson hitting Titus Rohrer down the right sideline for a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Wasson ended the Bryan scoring in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kepler. Wasson finished 9/13 thru the air for 139 yards, two touchdowns and Shepard had 178 yards rushing on 27 attempts.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Clearview 6 0 6 0 12

Bryan 21 6 8 7 42

Nate can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com