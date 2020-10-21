Edgerton Pulls Away Late To Knock Off Ayersville 34-22

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

PLAYOFF ACTION …Gannon Ripke hauls in a pass during Edgerton’s 34-22 win over Ayersville. Ripke had 45 receiving and 190 yards rushing for the Bulldogs. VIEW 768 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

EDGERTON-Gannon Ripke rushed for three touchdowns and made a key play on defense for the Bulldogs as they defeated the Ayersville Pilots 34-22 in a Division VII Region 14 first round playoff game. The GMC foes met just three weeks ago, a game won by Edgerton 42-6, but this time around the Pilots showed early on this was going to be a much more competitive contest.

After Edgerton’s first drive ended with an eight-yard punt, Ayersville took advantage of the good field position as on their first play from scrimmage quarterback Jakob Trevino tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Ike Eiden to take an early 7-0 lead.

Following an Edgerton fumble, Ayersville was knocking on the door again but the Edgerton defense stopped the Pilots and Jarod Swan blocked a field goal attempt that was returned to the Ayersville 45-yard line. Edgerton made the most of the good field position with a five play, 45-yard drive capped off by a seven-yard touchdown run by Craig Blue and after a successful two-point conversion Edgerton led 8-7.

Ripke would turn in his first big play of the night on the next Edgerton possession as he ripped off a 71-yard touchdown run and then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 16-7. Ayersville answered though with a seven play, 53-yard march that ended with a one-yard scoring run from Weston McQuire to trim the Edgerton lead to 16-14 at halftime.

The defenses controlled the third quarter with Ripke making his presence known late in the third quarter when he forced a fumble after Ayersville had drove to the Bulldog 17-yard line. Edgerton then put together a ten play, 84-yard drive with Ripke capping it off with a six-yard run around the right side to increase their lead to 22-14.

The Bulldogs continued to pull away in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard touchdown run by Blue to make it 28-14 and then Ripke had a 78-yard scamper following an Ayersville turnover to build the lead to 34-14.

On the night, Edgerton totaled 464 yards of offense including 354 yards from their ground game. Ripke had 190 yards on 15 carries while Blue carried the ball ten times for 96 yards. Edgerton quarterback Corey Everetts was 11/22 passing for 110 yards.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Ayersville 7 7 0 8 22

Edgerton 8 8 0 18 34

Nate can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com