Williams County Special Olympics Work On Softball Skills

The Williams County Special Olympians have been hard at work practicing their softball skills in the last 5 weeks. Their season ended with an exhibition game to show off their skills in hitting, throwing, fielding and base running.

On September 22, 2020 the 10 athletes competed amongst themselves in a skills competition. The results will be revealed at our banquet on October 13th. Thank you to all the coaches that helped make this season a success.

They include Lamar Robarge, Tanya Robarge, Rich Hurley and Todd Moskowitz. Pictured from left to right: Lamar Robarge, Todd Moskowitz, Tanya Robarge, Jaiden Beebe, Alex Miller, Lincoln Brown, Kristen Herman, Addison Bukowski, Noah Slattman (front), Danika Pickett, Angela Luke and Rich Hurley. Missing-Tyler Good, Madison Elston and Jackson Snider.