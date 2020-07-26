Bryan Teenager Sustains Serious Injuries In Single Car Crash

Farmer Township – On July 25, 2020 at approximately 3:28 P.M., Troopers from the Defiance Post of the State Highway Patrol responded to an injury crash at the intersection of State Route 2 and Blosser Road in Farmer Township, in Defiance County.

Taylor Birkhimer, age 17, of Bryan, Ohio was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion northbound on State Route 2. Birkhimer drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and drove off the left side of the roadway. She struck a pole with the right side of her vehicle.

She was taken by ambulance to the Hicksville Hospital and then taken by Samaritan Life Flight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana with serious injuries. Birkhimer was wearing her safety belt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department, Hicksville Police Department, Hicksville EMS, Farmer Township Fire Department and Bob’s Towing Service.

The crash remains under investigation.

–PRESS RELEASE