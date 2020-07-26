Eighteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, July 21, and returned indictments against 18 individuals facing a total of 23 charges. Those indicted include:

Brandon L. Barrett, 34, address unknown, was indicted for failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that Barrett failed to provide written notice to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address and residence after having been previously convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor by the Clermont County Common Pleas Court in 2006.

Dylan M. Brown, 27, of Bryan was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that Brown caused or attempted to cause harm to another by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance on or about May 8.

Richard D. Brown, III, 30, of Montpelier was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Brown is charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to another by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance on or about May 8.

Jerad A. Carroll, 24, of Bryan was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Carroll is charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to two family or household members on or about June 22. He is additionally charged with possessing or using Psilocyn and Amphetamine on or about December 17, 2019.

Joseph H. Graser, 34, of West Unity was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Graser is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Denzel R. Jordan, 23, of Blue Island, Illinois was indicted for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Jordan is charged with failing to stop after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer on or about July 3.

Rustin R. Lanius, 36, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of theft and one count of escape, each a fifth-degree felony. Lanius is charged with absconding from court supervision on or June 17 as well as the theft of a GPS Unit belonging to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or June 21.

Barryn R. McDonnell, 22, of Rolla, Missouri was indicted for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He is charged with vandalizing property belonging to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about May 2.

Wade N. Michalski, 27, of Montpelier was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Michalski possessed or used fentanyl on or about May 19.

John H. Miller, 42, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Miller is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 13.

Maggi L.A. Miller, 34, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Miller is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 13.

Denise M. Norrick, 57, of Montpelier was indicted for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. Norrick is accused of stealing a total of $10,096 from Montpelier Main Stop between the approximate dates of March 1, 2018 and March 2, 2020.

James C. North, 72, of Bellevue, Michigan was indicted for illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon into a courthouse, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that North conveyed or attempted to convey two straight blade knives into The Williams County Courthouse on or about July 6.

Kenneth T.D. Richards, 22, of Montpelier was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine and fentanyl on or about April 8.

Craig J. Scheuer, 32, of Defiance was accused of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Scheuer is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Andrew D. Seeley, 20, of Montpelier, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Seeley possessed or used methamphetamine on or about February 19.

Lamont L. Summers, 19, of Toledo was indicted for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Summers is accused of vandalizing property belonging to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about May 6.

George A. Tule, 60, of Bryan was indicted for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Tule is charged with causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about June 21, after having previously been found guilty of a previous domestic violence offense by the Paulding County Municipal Court.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.