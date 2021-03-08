Bryan & Wauseon Join List Of NWOAL Schools To Show Support For League

By: Nate Calvin

Tonight, at their regularly scheduled board meetings, Wauseon and Bryan passed resolutions reaffirming their commitment to the NWOAL as the talk of conference realignment remains among some schools.

Both resolutions stated that the schools will remain members of the NWOAL for at least the next four years long as the league remains in its current format.

They join Archbold, Liberty Center, and Patrick Henry as schools who have passed similar resolutions the last few weeks.

At a board meeting last month, Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake and Athletic Director Wade Haselman presented a plan to the Swanton School Board to leave the NWOAL.

Swanton cited shrinking enrollment numbers and struggling to be competitive as reasons for wanting to leave the NWOAL.

It was mentioned in the Swanton meeting that they have had discussions with fellow NWOAL members Delta and Evergreen, along with some other schools, about the formation of a new league.

