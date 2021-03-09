John Armbruster (1974-2021)

John Eric Armbruster, age 46, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 1:35 A.M. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Visiting Nurses Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

John was a 1992 graduate of Edon High School and had been employed at ATM in Angola, Indiana, as a welder in the Tech Center and as a maintenance supervisor for twenty-five years.

He was a simple man who was a lifelong farmer who played hard and worked even harder. He enjoyed truck pulling, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle and was always willing to help people. He especially enjoyed being with family and riding around on his Gator with his beloved dog, Zena.

John Eric Armbruster was born on July 20, 1974, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of John and Jo (Studer) Armbruster.

Survivors include his parents of Edon; two daughters, Stephanie (Chelsea) and Sarah (Mikayla) Armbruster, both of Edon; his longtime companion, Robin Lovett, of Edon; his brothers and sisters, Charles (Tammy) Parsons, of Edon, Angela (Tom) Collins, of Stryker, Ohio, LeAnn (Dan) Levy, of Defiance, Ohio, and Jessie (John) Curry, of Edgerton, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Studer and Arnold and Orianna Armbruster, and one niece, Kaylee Fouty.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 1:00-8:00 P.M. at the Northwest Community Building (the former Cooney School), 15180 State Route 49, Edon, Ohio. Services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Northwest Township Community Building with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private.

Memorials are requested to Camden Fire Department Truck Pulls.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.