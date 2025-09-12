Bryan Woman Critically Injured Following Wrong-Way Crash

PRESS RELEASE – On September 12, 2025, at approximately 1:48 AM, officers with the Delphos Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a vehicle on Fifth St. in the City of Delphos.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued to US Route 30 where the vehicle entered the highway in the wrong direction. Taneesha S. Stuckey, age 36, of Bryan, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel.

Ms. Stuckey traveled in the wrong direction on US Route 30 for almost a half mile before entering the grass median in attempt to enter the eastbound lanes.

When Ms. Stuckey entered the eastbound lanes of travel, she was struck by an eastbound 2025 International Semi-Truck and trailer, operated by Alex J. Chance, age 50, of Ashland.

Ms. Stuckey’s vehicle was pushed into the median and rolled over on its side. The semi-truck came to controlled final rest on the right berm of the eastbound lanes.

Ms. Stuckey was extricated by mechanical means and transported to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Hospital by Delphos EMS with potential life-threatening injuries. Mr. Chance was treated on scene for reported minor injuries.

Ms. Stuckey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol and/or drugs have not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

Mr. Chance was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Assisting troopers on scene were the Delphos Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Delphos Fire and EMS and Miller Performance Towing. The crash remains under investigation.