Bryan Woman Receives Wish Trip From Angel Foundation

The State of Michigan has many beautiful places to visit. One of the top destinations is Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. America’s first national lakeshore overlooks Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It is known for its beautiful, diverse landscape and colorful fall foliage.

In September, CHP’s Angel Foundation arranged a trip there for Brenda Bundy, a hospice patient from Bryan.

Diagnosed with terminal cancer, Bundy has been a patient with CHP Home Care & Hospice of Bryan for over a year.

This spring, she applied for a wish through the Angel Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with CHP that fulfills wishes for terminally ill adults in Ohio.

Bundy chose to visit the Upper Peninsula of Michigan not only for its beauty but also for family ties to the region. She has a cousin in Mackinaw City and her father once lived in the area.

The Angel Foundation provided Bundy with a six-day trip to Munising, MI, accompanied by her sister, brother-in-law, brother, and his girlfriend.

They traveled over the famous Mackinac Bridge, enjoyed a visit with her cousin, saw beautiful lighthouses, fed the seagulls, and enjoyed a bour tour of Pictured Rocks.

“The rocks were beautiful!” Bundy said. “The boat tour was wonderful too. It helped me to forget about being sick.”

They took a drive on the iconic Michigan Tunnel of Trees to see the beautiful fall colors. “The leaves had just started changing,” Bundy said. “The maple trees were so pretty!”

Bundy also visited her father’s house and the store he once owned. “We had a great time!” Bundy said. “I loved being with family, seeing new things, and reconnecting with family.”