Bryan Woman Sentenced For Animal Cruelty In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

A Bryan, Ohio woman was sentenced on September 2, 2020 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Theresa Taylor, age 64, was previously convicted of Cruelty to a Companion Animal.

According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Taylor, being an employee of a dog kennel, committed multiple acts of cruelty against five dogs.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Taylor to five years of community control. He ordered Ms. Taylor to serve 35 days in CCNO with credit for two days served; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay a $200 fine; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Treatment program; be assessed for mental health issues and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not apply for a kennel license; not work in or operate a pet care business; not own any dogs; not enter bars and/or taverns; and comply with an 11:00pm to 6:00am curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Taylor serving 11 months in jail.