Carrie Partee (1968-2020)

Carrie Ann Partee, 52, of Burlington, Michigan, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, after an extended illness. Carrie was born Feb. 25, 1968, in Defiance, Ohio, to Gary L. Partee and Darlene (Figgins) Clark.

Carrie was a graduate of Bryan High School. She enjoyed riding Harleys with her longtime partner, Jeff Riley of Burlington, Michigan. She worked for many years as a server at Denny’s restaurant, in Battle Creek, Michigan. Her favorite holiday was Halloween.

Surviving are her mother, Darlene (Figgins) Clark; stepfather, Michael W. Clark; son, Auston Partee; daughter, Kashenia I. Hayward; son-in-law, Kenny Hayward; son, Jerico Shaffer, and his girlfriend, Kassi; stepdaughter, Stephanie Darling; and 14 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gary L. Partee; grandparents, Doris Baldwin, Margaret Figgins and Wayne Figgins; half-brothers, Shawn Figgins and Curt Partee; half-sister, Cody Partee.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.