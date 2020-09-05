Wauseon Man Sentenced For Contributing To Unruliness Of A Child

A Wauseon man was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on August 21, 2020 according to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Colton Blanton, age 20, previously pleaded guilty to Contributing to the Unruliness of a Child. According to prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Blanton contributed to a child becoming an unruly child.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Blanton to one year of community control. He suspended the 180 days in CCNO and ordered Mr. Blanton to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay $100 fine; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program; be assessed by a drug/alcohol treatment facility and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not use or possess marijuana; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with an 11:00pm to 5:00am curfew; have no contact with the victims; and have no unsupervised contact with minors.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Blanton serving 180 days in jail.