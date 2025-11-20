Bryan’s Historic Courthouse Transforms Into Dazzling Festival Of Trees Wonderland

PRESS RELEASE – Charming downtown Bryan, Ohio, turns into a winter wonderland during the holidays, offering residents and visitors alike a spectacular celebration of the season.

At the heart of this festive experience is the beautifully decorated historic 134-year-old Williams County Courthouse, and this year it will feature the free Bryan Area Foundation Festival of Trees.

Visitors are invited to view and enjoy the more than 20 uniquely and locally decorated trees, wreaths, and porch pots on display on the second floor of the Courthouse, which are also available for purchase.

All proceeds benefit Bryan Area Foundation Funds that enhance the quality of life in Northwest Ohio.

The Festival of Trees event will conclude on Saturday, December 6, with a Progressive Holiday Party, from 4:00-8:30 p.m., where fifty ticket holders will go to multiple stops around downtown Bryan to enjoy a fun night of food, drinks, fellowship, and a “last look” opportunity to purchase Festival of Trees’ decorated items. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Bryan Area Foundation website.

Outside of the Williams County Courthouse, the free Christkindl Market of Bryan will have nightly entertainment and activities, including live reindeer, a parade, wagon rides, shopping, and visits with Santa.

And as attendees stroll around the square, they are welcome to participate in the downtown Bryan merchant tree decorating contest. Fifteen local businesses will showcase their creativity and will need votes to win the top prize of the “people’s choice” award for $500.

Maps of the tree locations are available at the Bryan Area Foundation office, Christkindl Market of Bryan informational chalet, or by visiting tinyurl.com/mrx946ek (on or after Friday, November 28).

“Bryan, Ohio, is a wonderful place to live, work, serve, and play, as noted last year when the town was named one of Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns,” said Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller.

She added, “During the holidays, Bryan transforms into a magical movie-like place with twinkling lights, dazzling décor, and small business shopping that includes food, drinks, and unique items.

It is such a joyful time of year, and downtown Bryan is the perfect place to get one into the spirit of the season!”

To learn more about the Festival of Trees, the downtown merchant tree decorating contest, or the Progressive Holiday Party, visit the Bryan Area Foundation’s website and Facebook or Instagram pages.

When: Friday, November 28, 4:00-8:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 29, 4:00-8:00 p.m.; Thursday, December 4, 4:00-8:00 p.m.; Friday, December 5, 4:00-8:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 6, 4:00-7:30 p.m.

Progressive Holiday Party: Saturday, December 6, 4:00-8:30 p.m.

Christmas Tree Decorating Contest: Friday, November 28-Saturday, December 20, anytime

Where: Williams County Courthouse, One Courthouse Square, Bryan, Ohio 43506