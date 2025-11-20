Ohio Power Siting Board Approves Ritter Station Solar Project Near Fayette In 7–2 Vote

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Ohio Power Siting Board voted 7-2 at its 1:30 p.m. meeting on November 20, 2025, to approve a major solar energy project in Gorham Township.

The board granted certificates to CG Fulton County LLC, the applicant of record for what is publicly presented as Ritter Station Solar, authorizing a 199-megawatt solar facility and a 2.2-mile 138 kilovolt transmission line.

In the week before the state’s vote, the Fulton County Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution 2025-778 on November 13th to formally oppose Ritter Station Solar.

During the OPSB meeting, Fulton County Commissioner Jeff Rupp and Gorham Township representative Lauren Lester cast the two votes against approval. Before the vote, Rupp addressed the board, explaining why the Fulton County Commissioners and Gorham Township had taken a formal position ahead of the decision.

“Many of you may be wondering why there was not a resolution against this project prior to the evidentiary hearing by the Fulton County Commissioners, there is a valid reason for that.

“Allow me to explain. During the last year, we’ve heard opposition from many residents around the area, but most of that opposition was in the form of form letters and emails, lots of it, with false and misleading information.

“We truly did not have a feel for how the public felt about this project. After the evidentiary hearing and the fact that we had not made a stance one way or the other, members of the community took it upon themselves in a grassroot effort to survey every single registered voter in Gorham Township. While they were not able to reach every voter, they did achieve results that were very impressive.

“They were able to contact 83% of the voters from the last presidential election. 816 out of 984 voters. Of the 984 voters, 89 had moved, were deceased, serving in the military, or away at college.

“Taking those out left 895 eligible to be contacted. When factoring in those numbers, they were able to contact an astonishing 91% of those voters from the last presidential election.

“The results of that survey are as follows. 9.3% of the voters were neutral to the project. 6.5% were in favor of the project, and 84.2% of the voters were opposed to the project.

“After seeing these numbers, the Fulton County Commissioners, and I also assume the Gorham Township Trustees, decided that the people had truly spoken and we could not remain silent on this issue any longer.

“Therefore, last Thursday, November 13th, the Fulton County Commissioners passed a unanimous resolution expressing our opposition to the project and supporting the voters in our county. The Gorham Township Trustees have done the same.

“Therefore, with 84.2% of the local residents in opposition to this project, as well as the township trustees, and all of the Fulton County Commissioners, I humbly ask you today to join us in voting to stop this project from moving forward. Thank you.”

The Village Reporter has reached out to representatives from Repsol (Ritter Station Solar) for comment. It was stated that a statement would be forthcoming and will be added to this article once it is received.